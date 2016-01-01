See All Hematologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. John Feagler, MD

Hematology
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Feagler, MD

Dr. John Feagler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Feagler works at Advanced Pain Clinic LLC in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feagler's Office Locations

    Advanced Pain Clinic LLC
    33747 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 135, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 (480) 200-2007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

  View other providers who treat Anemia
About Dr. John Feagler, MD

  • Hematology
  • 50 years of experience
  • English
  • 1972635845
Education & Certifications

  • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
  • Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Feagler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feagler works at Advanced Pain Clinic LLC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Feagler’s profile.

Dr. Feagler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feagler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feagler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feagler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

