Overview

Dr. John Featherston, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.



Dr. Featherston works at Family Medicine Clinic P A in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.