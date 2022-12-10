Overview

Dr. John Fedor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Lincoln.



Dr. Fedor works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.