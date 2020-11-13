Dr. John Feeney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Feeney, DO
Dr. John Feeney, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They completed their residency with Jacksonville Naval Hospital|Naval Aerospace Med Institute
25405 Hancock Ave, Murrieta, CA 92562
Dr. Feeney is a great Medical Doctor and more importantly, an avid listener. He is old school. Most of your common ailments, he has experienced himself throughout his lifetime. That is re-assuring when telling him about stress, and anxiety and ailments that he has diagnosed for me, that are so obscure, we actually laughed about it, as we both looked up a rash I had in the medical book.. and the definition fit perfectly with his on the spot diagnosis.. so obscure, only 1% of the population gets it. He has a great sense of humor, he is not in a hurry to get you in and out, and he will actually listen to you.. that is rare for Doctor's nowadays, as it is all about numbers, seeing patients, billing billing and more billing. I have been seeing Dr. Feeney for over 10 years now, and his practice is not even close to where I live.. but it is worth the drive every time..
- Family Medicine
- English
- Jacksonville Naval Hospital|Naval Aerospace Med Institute
- Kirksville Osteo

