Dr. John Feigert, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Feigert works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Arlington, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Osteosarcoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.