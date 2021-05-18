See All Plastic Surgeons in Lakeland, FL
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Ferguson, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ferguson works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Clinic Llp
    1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 680-7821
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Hidradenitis
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Hidradenitis

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 18, 2021
    Dr. Ferguson combines expertise and a willingness to listen and discuss. He's very understanding and listens to your concerns. He takes time with the patient to help them with their health issues! I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a specialist. He's also an excellent surgeon. Also, the staff is very friendly and professional. I've never had to wait more than a few minutes when I arrive on time for an appointment. Many thanks ...
    — May 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John Ferguson, DO
    About Dr. John Ferguson, DO

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1225171069
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    St. Louis University, St. Louis, Mo, Plastic Surgery
    Internship
    Temple University- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown, PA, General Surgery
    Medical Education
    LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ferguson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ferguson’s profile.

    Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

