Dr. John Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ferguson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Ferguson, MD
Dr. John Ferguson, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Dr. Ferguson's Office Locations
-
1
Cigna Medical Group3003 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 282-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferguson?
Gracious, patient, explained my condition and was very personable. Very knowledgeable and provided treatment and future options. Wonderful Doctor.
About Dr. John Ferguson, MD
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1265412738
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.