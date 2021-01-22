Dr. John Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Fernandez, MD
Dr. John Fernandez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia.
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
New York Office 21275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (201) 368-3384
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions (855) 396-4974
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Great ask him any question
About Dr. John Fernandez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1316171408
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
