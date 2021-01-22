Overview of Dr. John Fernandez, MD

Dr. John Fernandez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia.



Dr. Fernandez works at MEMORIAL INFECTIOUS DISEASE GROUP in New York, NY with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.