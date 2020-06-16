Dr. John Fewins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fewins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fewins, MD
Overview of Dr. John Fewins, MD
Dr. John Fewins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Fewins' Office Locations
Expert ENT Care: Dr. John L. Fewins, MD, FACS2000 Cooper St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 335-0368
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Fewins since 2011, in fact I was in his office yesterday (06/15/20). I would not hesitate to recommend him or his staff. He basically saved my life back in 2011 when he discovered I had throat cancer and did the surgeries needed to prepare me for the treatments. Most doctors you have to get between them and the door to find out anything, not so with Dr. Fewins, like visiting an old friend.
About Dr. John Fewins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982662672
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Program
- University of Texas Health Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fewins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fewins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fewins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fewins has seen patients for Leukoplakia, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fewins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fewins speaks Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Fewins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fewins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fewins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fewins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.