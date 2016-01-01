Overview

Dr. John Figel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Figel works at Riverside Medical of Ohio in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.