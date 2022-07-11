Overview

Dr. John Filips, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Filips works at Bucks Family Medical Associates in Newtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.