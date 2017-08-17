Overview

Dr. John Finkenstadt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Finkenstadt works at Musculoskeletal Medicine PC in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.