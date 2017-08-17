Dr. John Finkenstadt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkenstadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Finkenstadt, MD
Overview
Dr. John Finkenstadt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Finkenstadt works at
Locations
Musculoskeletal Medicine PC475 Irving Ave Ste 402, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 478-9710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am a physician myself but I have severe knee problems and have needed to look into alternative ways to treat my issue. Dr. Finkenstadt and his staff have been amazing! He is open and honest about what he thinks he can do to help me or not. He takes time out of his schedule to call me or fit me in to be seen if needed. Dr. Finkenstadt and his staff go above and beyond what they have to do to take great care of their patients. I will continue to recommend him to my family, friends and patients!
About Dr. John Finkenstadt, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1770593360
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
