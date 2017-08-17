See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Syracuse, NY
Dr. John Finkenstadt, MD

Sports Medicine
3.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Finkenstadt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. Finkenstadt works at Musculoskeletal Medicine PC in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Musculoskeletal Medicine PC
    475 Irving Ave Ste 402, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 478-9710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 17, 2017
    I am a physician myself but I have severe knee problems and have needed to look into alternative ways to treat my issue. Dr. Finkenstadt and his staff have been amazing! He is open and honest about what he thinks he can do to help me or not. He takes time out of his schedule to call me or fit me in to be seen if needed. Dr. Finkenstadt and his staff go above and beyond what they have to do to take great care of their patients. I will continue to recommend him to my family, friends and patients!
    Baldwinsville, NY — Aug 17, 2017
    Photo: Dr. John Finkenstadt, MD
    About Dr. John Finkenstadt, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770593360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Finkenstadt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkenstadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finkenstadt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finkenstadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finkenstadt works at Musculoskeletal Medicine PC in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Finkenstadt’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkenstadt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkenstadt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkenstadt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkenstadt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

