Dr. John Finnie, MD

Hematology
3.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Finnie, MD

Dr. John Finnie, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.

Dr. Finnie works at Mercy Clinic Oncology and Hematology in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Festus, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Finnie's Office Locations

    Mercy Clinic Oncology
    607 S New Ballas Rd Ste 3300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-4400
    Mercy Clinic Oncology & Hematology
    1420 US HIGHWAY 61, Festus, MO 63028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 931-3655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Lincoln
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Mercy Hospital Washington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Hypercoagulable State
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 10, 2020
    We feel so blessed to be under the care of Dr. Finnie. He is one of the nicest and most personable physicians I have ever met and I have worked with many. His upbeat personality and knowledge of the latest treatments for advanced cancer really puts you at ease. While my dad might not understand medical terminology, he communicates with the entire family and treats my dad like a human being that matters. Dr. Finnie has a brilliant mind, and I would recommend him to any friend or family member.
    Orthowife — Mar 10, 2020
    About Dr. John Finnie, MD

    • Hematology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1023088564
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Univ of KY
    • St Louis Univ Hosp
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • The Johns Hopkins Univ
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Finnie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finnie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finnie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finnie has seen patients for Anemia, Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finnie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Finnie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finnie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finnie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finnie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

