Dr. John Firestone Jr, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Firestone Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Children's Hospital.

Dr. Firestone Jr works at Physicians Of River Ridge in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Jefferson Internal Medicine
    9605 Jefferson Hwy Ste E, New Orleans, LA 70123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 738-1604
    Cross Gates Pediatrics
    3020 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 726-0800
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Acute Laryngitis
Nasopharyngitis
Fever
Acute Laryngitis
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Fever
Acute Laryngitis
Nasopharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Enteritis
Eye Infections
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Laryngitis
Lice
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Allergy
Skin Infections
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Toxic Effect of Venom
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. John Firestone Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386648830
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New Orleans Charity LSU
    Residency
    • Charity Hosp of New Orleans
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University La
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Firestone Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firestone Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Firestone Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Firestone Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firestone Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firestone Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firestone Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

