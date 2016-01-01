Dr. John Firestone Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firestone Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Firestone Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Firestone Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Children's Hospital.
Dr. Firestone Jr works at
Locations
-
1
East Jefferson Internal Medicine9605 Jefferson Hwy Ste E, New Orleans, LA 70123 Directions (504) 738-1604
-
2
Cross Gates Pediatrics3020 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 726-0800Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Firestone Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1386648830
Education & Certifications
- New Orleans Charity LSU
- Charity Hosp of New Orleans
- Charity Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Tulane University La
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firestone Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firestone Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firestone Jr works at
Dr. Firestone Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firestone Jr.
