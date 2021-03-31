Dr. John Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fitzgerald, MD
Overview of Dr. John Fitzgerald, MD
Dr. John Fitzgerald, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Dr. Fitzgerald's Office Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Urology24 Research Way Ste 500, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-1910Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Holbrook Internal Medicine PC900 MAIN ST, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (631) 444-6270
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzgerald?
Dr Fitzgerald is wonderful. He is patient, kind, you can ask questions without being rushed out of the office. I wish all physicians were like him. I have recommended him to many people and they all feel the same.
About Dr. John Fitzgerald, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1912131749
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgerald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Dr. Fitzgerald has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgerald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.