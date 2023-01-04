Dr. John Fitzharris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzharris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fitzharris, MD
Overview of Dr. John Fitzharris, MD
Dr. John Fitzharris, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.
Dr. Fitzharris' Office Locations
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center520 Country Club Pkwy, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 741-3451Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center444 NW Elks Dr, Corvallis, OR 97330 Directions (541) 754-1256Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center340 9th St, Florence, OR 97439 Directions (541) 683-5001Tuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Sacred Heart Medical Center University District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very pleased with my care and interaction with Dr Fitzharris and the WVCI nurses, phlebotomists, and staff. I very much appreciate the consideration given in scheduling my treatment, as I have to travel a long distance to the clinic. Dr Fitzharris has scheduled visits and coordinated various components of my treatment to make my visits as low-stress, convenient and economical, as can be expected. I'm very encouraged and satisfied with the results of the course of treatment Dr. Fitzharris prescribed. So far, I have found Dr Fitzharris and his colleagues to be compassionate, knowledgeable and very professional.
About Dr. John Fitzharris, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
