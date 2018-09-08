Dr. J Fitzpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Fitzpatrick, MD
Overview of Dr. J Fitzpatrick, MD
Dr. J Fitzpatrick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Dr. Fitzpatrick's Office Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Cardiovascular Surgical Associates701 Ostrum St Ste 603, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-7800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzpatrick?
Dr Fitzpatrick is a very caring professional
About Dr. J Fitzpatrick, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1861549958
Education & Certifications
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Dr. Fitzpatrick has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.