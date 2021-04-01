Overview of Dr. John Fitzpatrick, MD

Dr. John Fitzpatrick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Helen Hayes Hospital.



Dr. Fitzpatrick works at Burton Allyn MD PC in New City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.