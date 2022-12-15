Dr. John Flannery Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flannery Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Flannery Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Flannery Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They graduated from University Of Mass Med School Worchester Ma and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Colon & Rectal Surgery of New England8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 429-1611
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Upon receiving a bad colonoscopy result during a routine screening, I was referred to Dr. Flannery for emergency colon surgery. During the consultation, Dr. Flannery was very thorough about what needed to be done and talked about the recovery process and provided information for various possible outcomes, which greatly helped! Since it was an emergency, Dr. Flannery had me put at the top of the list and had me scheduled for surgery within a week! Dr. Flannery's extensive experience and nice bedside manner greatly helped me mentally prepare for the surgery. The surgery went perfect! I stayed in SNH hospital on a special floor for a week for recovery (I think the wing is dedicated for patients for colon surgery-Amber from Dr. Flannery's office is awesome and is in charge of the floor). I was notified of the good biopsy results, before going home, and was relieved to hear that they were able to completely remove the cancerous section and since it didn't spread, I am cancer free!
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of North Carolina
- University Of Mass Med School Worchester Ma
- University of Massachusetts, Amherst
- General Surgery
