Dr. John Fleischli, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, IL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Fleischli, DPM

Dr. John Fleischli, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Francis Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.

Dr. Fleischli works at HSHS Medical Group - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, IL with other offices in Decatur, IL, Litchfield, IL and Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fleischli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hshs Medical Group Family Medicine - Jacksonville
    1745 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 546-5949
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - Decatur
    176 W Mound Rd, Decatur, IL 62526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 546-5949
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - Litchfield
    1215 Franciscan Dr, Litchfield, IL 62056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 546-5949
  4. 4
    HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - Springfield
    2901 Old Jacksonville Rd Bldg 919, Springfield, IL 62704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 546-5949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Francis Hospital
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    About Dr. John Fleischli, DPM

