Dr. John Fleming, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fleming, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Fleming, DO
Dr. John Fleming, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM), Medical education and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Fleming works at
Dr. Fleming's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group3271 Clear Vista Ct NE # MC9033, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7293
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleming?
Dr. Fleming took time, listened to me, and did a thorough evaluation of my issues. He then took immediate action to address my concerns. I am thankful that he took me on as a patient.
About Dr. John Fleming, DO
- Rheumatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1295145803
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Medical Center (GME)
- Western Michigan University (SOM)
- Michigan State University (COM), Medical education
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming works at
Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.