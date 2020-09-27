Dr. John Flood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Flood, DO
Overview of Dr. John Flood, DO
Dr. John Flood, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Memorial Healthcare, Oaklawn Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Flood's Office Locations
Michigan Orthopedic Center2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 204, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 267-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Memorial Healthcare
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, His care is 2nd to none. I have almost no scar from the surgery.
About Dr. John Flood, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1679569883
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University -Spinal Surgery
- Doctors Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Akron
- Orthopedic Surgery
