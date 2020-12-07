Dr. John Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Flores, MD
Dr. John Flores, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores' Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flores took over my treatment after small cell bladder cancer, and is now treating me for another cancer. Exceptional doctor. Listens, laughs with you, cares deeply about his patients. Highly recommend this great doctor!!
About Dr. John Flores, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
