Dr. John Floyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Floyd, MD
Overview of Dr. John Floyd, MD
Dr. John Floyd, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Floyd works at
Dr. Floyd's Office Locations
-
1
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery8300 Floyd Curl 7 7843 Dr Ste 7A Fl Mc, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9060
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Floyd?
Compassionate, knowledgeable and so friendly. He immediately takes your fear away. I knew and felt I was at the right place at the right time. He recommended the Gama Knife procedure on my brain. So thankful for his care. It worked like he said it would . God bless you Dr. Floyd
About Dr. John Floyd, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1023165917
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Floyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Floyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Floyd works at
Dr. Floyd has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Floyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Floyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.