Dr. John Foley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Foley works at Rocky Mntn Mltple Sclrs Clin in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.