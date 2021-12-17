Dr. John Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Foley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Foley, MD
Dr. John Foley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Foley's Office Locations
Rocky Mtn. Neurology370 E 9th Ave Ste 106, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 408-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't believe the nasty comments that have been left on this page. Dr. Foley is a WONDERFUL doctor. He is kind and understanding and been so helpful to me. One person complained that he misdiagnosed their MS for another disease. Well, Dr. JOHN FOLEY does not diagnosis MS. You are sent to him after other doctors do their best to diagnosis YOU! Did they even have the right diagnostic tests done in the first place? I get an MRI yearly to look for lesions. Go Dr. FOLEY!
About Dr. John Foley, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1073538047
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Neurology
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
