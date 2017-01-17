See All General Dentists in Dickson, TN
Dr. John Ford, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Ford, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Ford, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.

Dr. Ford works at Aspen Dental in Dickson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Leah Patrick, DDS
Dr. Leah Patrick, DDS
4.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Mappes, DDS
Dr. Mark Mappes, DDS
4.9 (708)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Stover, DMD
Dr. Matthew Stover, DMD
4.9 (29)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    445 Highway 46 S, Dickson, TN 37055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 226-4840
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ford?

    Jan 17, 2017
    The staff was friendly and easy to deal with, and my appointment started right on schedule. The hygenists were sensitive to any mouth pain I was feeling, which is always nice. Dr. Ford himself was a classically friendly southern gentleman, and always makes my experience as best as possible
    Micheal Dupree in Memphis, TN — Jan 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Ford, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Ford, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ford to family and friends

    Dr. Ford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Ford, DDS.

    About Dr. John Ford, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316029440
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ford, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Ford, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.