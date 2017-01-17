Dr. John Ford, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ford, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Ford, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.
Dr. Ford works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental445 Highway 46 S, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (844) 226-4840
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ford?
The staff was friendly and easy to deal with, and my appointment started right on schedule. The hygenists were sensitive to any mouth pain I was feeling, which is always nice. Dr. Ford himself was a classically friendly southern gentleman, and always makes my experience as best as possible
About Dr. John Ford, DDS
- Dentistry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1316029440
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.