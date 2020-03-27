Dr. John Forrest Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forrest Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Forrest Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Forrest Jr, MD
Dr. John Forrest Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Forrest Jr works at
Dr. Forrest Jr's Office Locations
Forrest Eye Center705 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 100, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-9639
Gainesville Eye Associates2061 Beverly Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-4444
Gainesville Surgery Center Lp1945 Beverly Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 287-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Forrest since May 1995. He treats me for my glaucoma. Even before I was a patient myself I would take a elderly friend, my grandmother and my mother for their visits to him, he has never failed to impress us with his knowledge and professional care for us. Also one of sisters is a patient of his for a couple of years now, she says she chose to go see him due to my praise of him over the years, Dr Forrest helped my sister with her allergies and with Dr. Farris even to get her prescription for her eyeglasses correctected whereas Americas Best had failed her greatly. Dr. Forrest and his staff are friendly and always helpful. Dr Forrest always walks me to the front desk after my exam, his smile is reassuring!! In my humble opinion he is the best in his field and I wouldn't want to think I would have to see any any different Ophthalmologist. Also is convenient to me to go to his office in Cleveland Georgia when possible. Thank you Dr Forrest!!!
About Dr. John Forrest Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083635726
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forrest Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forrest Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forrest Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forrest Jr works at
Dr. Forrest Jr has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forrest Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Forrest Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forrest Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forrest Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forrest Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.