Dr. John Foster, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
Spartanburg Ear Nose & Throat1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1400, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 278-1428Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Spartanburg LLC720 N Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 504-3555
Greer Ear Nose and Throat2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2400, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 699-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- Pelham Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and the best bedside side manner. Came very highly recommended to me and I’m glad I followed through.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med U Sc, Charleston
- U Fla Hlth Ctr
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
