Dr. John Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Foster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Obgyn Associates of Alabama800 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 271-1600
- 2 2217 Decatur Hwy Ste 123, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 271-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
His nurse and staff are wonderful! Dr Foster is great !
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
