Overview of Dr. John Foster, MD

Dr. John Foster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Foster works at OB/GYN Associates Of Alabama in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Gardendale, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.