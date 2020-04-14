See All Dermatologists in Conyers, GA
Dr. John Fountain, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Fountain, MD is a Dermatologist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital.

Dr. Fountain works at Simmon Katharine PA-C in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Simmon Katharine PA-C
    1349 Milstead Rd NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 207-3005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Newton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Rash
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Rash

Dermatitis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Patch Testing
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Biopsy
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Surgery
Spider Veins
Tinea Versicolor
Wart Removal
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Fountains for 30 years and had consistent high quality care. He also has a very caring attitude and concern for his patients wellbeing and recovery. He has performed a biopsy on me, Mohrs Surgery on my husband and cared for our daughter as a teenager fighting acne. Can’t recommend him enough.
    Marsha Rose — Apr 14, 2020
    About Dr. John Fountain, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629076906
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Georgia Baptist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Fountain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fountain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fountain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fountain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fountain works at Simmon Katharine PA-C in Conyers, GA. View the full address on Dr. Fountain’s profile.

    Dr. Fountain has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fountain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fountain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fountain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fountain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fountain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

