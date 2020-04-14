Dr. John Fountain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fountain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fountain, MD
Dr. John Fountain, MD is a Dermatologist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital.
Simmon Katharine PA-C1349 Milstead Rd NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (470) 207-3005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Fountains for 30 years and had consistent high quality care. He also has a very caring attitude and concern for his patients wellbeing and recovery. He has performed a biopsy on me, Mohrs Surgery on my husband and cared for our daughter as a teenager fighting acne. Can’t recommend him enough.
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Fountain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fountain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fountain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fountain has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fountain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fountain speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fountain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fountain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fountain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fountain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.