Dr. John Fox, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Fox, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Fox works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Cath Lab
    281 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 420-2416
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 844-1988
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 10, 2019
    My husband is right now in Hospital , he tell me that Dr. John Fox is very caring and professional and really care about his patients. I would like say Thank you very much! Million stars from us !
    — May 10, 2019
    Photo: Dr. John Fox, MD
    About Dr. John Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861476954
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interventional Cardiology, Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
