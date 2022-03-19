See All General Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. John Frame, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (28)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Frame, MD

Dr. John Frame, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Frame works at Breast Health Specialists of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frame's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Breast Health Specialists of Oklahoma
    2448 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 392-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • OSMA Health
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2022
    Dr. Frame was very compassionate in giving me the diagnosis of breast cancer. His recommendations for treatment was with concern and my well-being. He directed me to just the right doctors for my treatment.
    Pamela Gardner — Mar 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Frame, MD
    About Dr. John Frame, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548221930
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Internship
    • University Ok
    Medical Education
    • Washington University St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frame has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frame works at Breast Health Specialists of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Frame’s profile.

    Dr. Frame has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Frame. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frame.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

