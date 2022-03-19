Overview of Dr. John Frame, MD

Dr. John Frame, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Frame works at Breast Health Specialists of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.