Dr. John Franceschini, DPM
Dr. John Franceschini, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
For Usethis Location Only2601 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 883-7600
Dr Franceschini is very knowledgeable and has helped me for years. He is kind and caring and his staff are very helpful. I recommend him to my friends and family.
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Franceschini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franceschini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franceschini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franceschini has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franceschini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Franceschini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franceschini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franceschini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franceschini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.