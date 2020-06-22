Overview of Dr. John Francis, MD

Dr. John Francis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Francis works at Lafayette Surgical Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.