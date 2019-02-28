Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Francis, DO
Overview of Dr. John Francis, DO
Dr. John Francis, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Independence, MO.
Kansas City Psychiatric and Psychological Services LLC4731 S Cochise Dr Ste 206, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 373-6433
Swope Health Services3801 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64130 Directions (816) 923-5800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Francis and staff always treat their clients respectfully and are quite friendly to deal with both in the office and during counseling sessions.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1821193228
- Psychiatry
