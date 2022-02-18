Dr. John Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Franco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
- Presbyterian Hospital
I love Dr. Franco. He is an excellent surgeon--did surgery on a torn rotator cuff for me. He is also a kind, caring doctor--not that typical in a surgeon. He is one of the rare ones. Today I saw someone else in that practice for an urgent issue. Thee difference was immediately apparent. I won't make that mistake again.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Santa Monica - UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Nm School Of Med
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
