Overview of Dr. John Franco, MD

Dr. John Franco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Franco works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.