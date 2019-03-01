Overview of Dr. John Frangie, MD

Dr. John Frangie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Frangie works at Pioneer Valley Ophthalmic in Greenfield, MA with other offices in West Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.