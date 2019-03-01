Dr. John Frangie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frangie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Frangie, MD
Overview of Dr. John Frangie, MD
Dr. John Frangie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Frangie works at
Dr. Frangie's Office Locations
Covenant Vna Corporation489 Bernardston Rd, Greenfield, MA 01301 Directions (413) 775-9900
NorthEast Laser Center1132 WESTFIELD ST, West Springfield, MA 01089 Directions (413) 781-4974
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frangie?
Excellent Doctor and that says it all.
About Dr. John Frangie, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
- 1467500819
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Baystate Mc Tufts University
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frangie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frangie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frangie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frangie works at
Dr. Frangie has seen patients for Corneal Erosion and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frangie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frangie speaks French, Russian and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Frangie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frangie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frangie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frangie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.