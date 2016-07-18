Dr. John Frazone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Frazone, MD
Overview
Dr. John Frazone, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Frazone works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology PC968 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-7615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have taken my twin daughters to 2 podiatrists and 2 dermatologists with no resolution. Made an appointment with Dr. Franzone, he walked in the room and in minutes we had a diagnosis and a prescription that started working in a week!! He is top notch and I HIGHLY recommend him!!
About Dr. John Frazone, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazone has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frazone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.