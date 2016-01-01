Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Frazier, MD
Overview of Dr. John Frazier, MD
Dr. John Frazier, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Frazier works at
Dr. Frazier's Office Locations
Bristol Health Primary Care- Medical Care Center15 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 516-7593
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Frazier, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1235222506
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazier works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
