Dr. John Frederick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Frederick works at Sanger Heart And Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.