Dr. John Freeman, MD
Dr. John Freeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Memphis Eye Cataract Associates6485 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 767-3937
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best dr ever, was almost blind in both eyes! Now I’m 20/20 ! Thank god for dr freeman
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1538168455
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Ophthalmology
