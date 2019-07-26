Overview of Dr. John Freeman, MD

Dr. John Freeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Freeman works at Memphis Eye and Cataract Assocs in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.