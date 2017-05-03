Dr. John Freemon, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freemon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Freemon, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Freemon, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Of Georgia.
Locations
John Freemon DMD209 CREEKSTONE RDG, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (678) 269-6109
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
My friend recommemded Dr. Freemon to me to repair two broken teeth. I really really really don't like going to the dentist, but I have to say that Dr. Freemon is the gentlest dentist and has the most amazing staff in the world! He and his staff are nonjudgmental, kind, friendly, and expedient. I recommend him without hesitation!!!!!
About Dr. John Freemon, DMD
- Dentistry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
