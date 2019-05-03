Overview of Dr. John Fricker, DPM

Dr. John Fricker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fricker works at Wound Care Center & Hyperbaric Medicine in Frankfort, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.