Overview

Dr. John Friedline, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.