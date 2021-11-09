Dr. John Friel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Friel, MD
Overview
Dr. John Friel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
James P Douglas-steele MD1350 Belmont St Ste 102, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (774) 776-2991
Colon & Rectal Surgery of New England8 Prospect St # North, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-3322
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Meet Dr Friel today he made me feel so comfortable and answered all of my questions. He explained everything to me about my surgery that I previously had with a different physician 6 months. I left feeling very confident that Dr Friel is going to help me get better. The stuff is also great very pleasant!! Great doctor!!
About Dr. John Friel, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
- UMass Memorial Medical Center
- Albany Med Coll
- Providence
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friel has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Friel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.