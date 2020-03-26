Dr. John Frierson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frierson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Frierson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Frierson, MD
Dr. John Frierson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic|U/Nm Sch/Med Affil Hsps
Dr. Frierson works at
Dr. Frierson's Office Locations
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Downtown North First Floor1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 570-1567
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Pearsall205 E Hackberry St, Pearsall, TX 78061 Directions (210) 570-8455
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Pleasanton1222 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton, TX 78064 Directions (830) 283-0067
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Connally Memorial Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Freirson is very thorough and very responsive to a patient’s requests. While going through surgery last month, he was there for me in recovery in a special way. I would recommend him to all my family.
About Dr. John Frierson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1326021015
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic|U/Nm Sch/Med Affil Hsps
- U/Tx At San Antonio Tchg Hsps
- U/Tx At San Antonio Tchg Hsps
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frierson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frierson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frierson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frierson has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frierson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Frierson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frierson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frierson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frierson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.