Dr. John Frisbee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bogalusa, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHERN IL UNIV SCH OF MED|Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Frisbee works at Eye Surgery Center of Louisiana in Bogalusa, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.