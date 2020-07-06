Overview

Dr. John Fritz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Fritz works at HUDSON PRIMARY CARE PROFESSIONALS in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.