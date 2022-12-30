Overview of Dr. John Froehlich, MD

Dr. John Froehlich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Froehlich works at Rih Orthopedic Foundation Inc. in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI and East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.