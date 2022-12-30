Dr. John Froehlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Froehlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Froehlich, MD
Overview of Dr. John Froehlich, MD
Dr. John Froehlich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Froehlich works at
Dr. Froehlich's Office Locations
-
1
Rih Orthopedic Foundation Inc.2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 457-5252
-
2
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 457-1525Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
University Orthopedics Inc.1598 S County Trl Ste 100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 457-1525
-
4
University Orthopedics Inc.100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 457-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Froehlich?
All my questions were answered
About Dr. John Froehlich, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- 1811939705
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Froehlich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Froehlich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Froehlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Froehlich works at
Dr. Froehlich has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Froehlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Froehlich speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Froehlich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Froehlich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Froehlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Froehlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.