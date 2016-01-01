Dr. Frontera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Frontera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Frontera, MD
Dr. John Frontera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Frontera's Office Locations
1
Ngpg Family Medicine1315 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-6520
2
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton1400 River Pl, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 219-6520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Frontera, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1194796268
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frontera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frontera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frontera has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frontera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Frontera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frontera.
